Designer Reynu Tandon’s new couture collection is a celebration of whimsical and surreal floral motifs. Titled Surkh, the aesthetic is contemporary and modern with a few traditional twists.



Set to be unveiled on September 21, the collection consists of heavily embellished tone-on-tone lehengas, anarkalis, saris, shararas and ghararas. The collection is divided into four parts based on the colours used - baby pink, fuchsia, fuchsia red and red.

“My entire collection this time will be a complete handwoven, eco-friendly Chanderi collection with lots of light zari work, block printing, gota patti work, patch work and zardosi work. I want my brides to look elegant and maintain the old world charm of weddings but in a contemporary way and thus, I have named my collection Surkh,” says Reynu.