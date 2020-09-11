A Fashion enthusiast from a very young age, model-actor Roja Paromita Dey decided to start her own label Fanush during the coronavirus pandemic. “This pandemic has made the world take a pause and think about the bigger issues. We need to encourage sustainable, ecofriendly and ethical fashion. Buy less, choose well and make things last are our motto,” says the 31-year-old psychology graduate.

Having learnt the basics of tailoring from her designer mom, Roja draws inspiration from Indian art and culture for her designs. “The debut Autumn edit has timeless designs in fine fabrics with precise silhouettes and attention to detail. My priorities have always been quality and comfort, so we mostly use sustainable fabrics like cotton, jute and linens,” says Roja, who has also acted in films including Katmundu, Cockpit and Bhobishyoter Bhoot.

Tell us a little about your debut edit?

It’s minimal, Western and Indoethnic casual and very free-spirited offering dresses in all lengths and shapes having anti-fit silhouettes. There’s also a capsule collection of semi-formal office wear including suits, blazers and stylish pleated trousers. We have ethnic wear for men comprising kurtas, baggy pants, bandhgalas and Nehru jackets. There are gender-neutral readymade dhotis too which one can pair with a nice kurta or top. The colour palette has cool tones of pastels including whites, greys, fern greens, beige and powder blues. Fanush is a size-inclusive brand and customises each outfit to individual measurements, delivering an impeccable fit.

What will be the mood board for this season?

The mood board this season is all about positivity, tranquillity, self-reflection and comfort. I see a lot more use of the classic hues like whites, pastels, greens and warm tones.

What fabrics and styles will trend this winter?

I am a hardcore cotton fan. For our weather, nothing beats cotton and linen. Loose baggy cuts, neat drapes and chic uncomplicated designs look great on both these fabrics. For me, winter style is all about shawls, scarfs, oversized sweaters and boots. You can do so much with shawls and light stoles and we have such a wide variety from different corners of India — be it Kashmiri, Manipur, Sambalpur, or Benaras. Also, the right footwear, like a pair of interesting boots can transform you into a diva in seconds. An oversized jacket or a sweater and a hoodie are very trendy too.

Give us non-negotiables for winter wear in a girl’s wardrobe.

A well-fitted denim jacket, a neutral tone knitted shrug and a hand-embroidered shawl or stole.

What are the collections you are working on?

Currently, I am working on a festive collection for the Pujas. There will be anarkalis and kurtis with modern silhouettes and for sari lovers there will be interesting reversible blouses on offer.

Price ranges between Rs 1,000 to Rs 15,000 and the clothes are available online.

