Lakmé Fashion Week is all set to go digital this season. The Winter/Festive edition will be streamed on a high tech virtual platform that has been specially designed for the event. To be held from October 21 - 25, the event will be open to everyone.



“Lakmé Fashion Week is a platform that encourages and elevates talent and creativity. The fashion industry today needs a conscious new direction to sustain itself in the Covid-19 era and we hope to create this space for the industry to thrive and flourish. With a digital platform, we will bridge gaps between national and international audiences and buyers while continuing to support and nurture the design community,” says Jaspreet Chandok, Head – Lifestyle Businesses at IMG Reliance.