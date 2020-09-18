Deeply rooted in Indian values, designers Muskan and Annu Kaur’s less-than-a-year-old homegrown brand Iteer stands for everything that fast fashion doesn’t. Believing in craftsmanship with sustainability, the brand makes high-end clothing that’s completely handmade and naturally-dyed, using colours extracted from barks, petals, and leaves. Using eco-friendly materials like organic cotton, corn, and organic silks, each of Iteer’s garments has a story to tell. We chatted with the designer duo about the brand’s festive collection and more. Excerpts:

Tell us about your festive collection.

We try to bring forth traditional handicrafts, intricate meticulous detailing and comfortable sustainable fashion for the women of today. Our festive edit, Navab, is inspired by the richness and grace of Mughal era offering a glimpse of fine handcrafted embellishments. It’s an evening-wear collection in gossamer silk chanderi, features delicate tonal and zari embellishments using unique patterns and fine silhouettes created with utmost precision.

The colours include tonal hues and soothing palettes inspired by the flowers and fruits of the season. It comprises peaches, roses, apples, cardamom, Amalfi lemons and periwinkles. Besides these, forever red and pastels will be trending.

What silhouettes and fabrics are you offering?

We are offering straight pants and shirt kurtas with kalidar palazzos. All this will be adorned with lace detailing and gota work. We are using chanderi silk, hand-woven cotton and silk organza.

Three non-negotiables in one’s wardrobe.

One can never go wrong with a white simple kurta, a printed angarkha and summer cotton printed dress.

What are the other collections you are working on?

We are now incorporating accessories like scrunchies, headbands, embellished belts and block-printed handbags to our collection named Naaz. One master tip for brides shopping for their trousseau. Invest in a good outfit made of chanderi silk because it’s evergreen.

