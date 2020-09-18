Flamboyant and over-the-top have never been part of Karishma Shahani Khan’s design language. And yet, as the 30-year-old charted out the route map for her label Ka-sha during the pandemic induced lockdown, she couldn’t help but rethink and refine her aesthetics. “We were already halfway into the production of our A/W ’20-21 collection when we had to shut our unit. I think, in a way, the lockdown had many teachable moments. Normally, we are so focussed on what’s next that we fail to make time for projects that we want to work on or enjoy the little things in life,” offers Karishma. As an ode to the small beauties of life, Ka-sha has now unveiled their latest line, Ramta — which translates to beauty — on the brand’s newly launched e-store.

Take two

Designer’s pick: “The Shah Tunic. It comes with some appliqué and mirror work. Also, I love the Lina dress. I am obsessed with stripes and this dress is a fun twist on this otherwise staple motif.”

On online shopping: “I think the e-store will allow us to curate entire looks for our clientele — perhaps jewellery or footwear that you could pair up with our clothes. We are still working on it and it‘s currently under wraps.”

While there are tweaks to the previous designs, Ramta still possesses all the hallmarks of the label and has free-flowing draped shirts, low crotch pants, oversized jackets and tiered dresses in cotton, mul and Chanderi. The edits to the collection, though minor, are seen in the restrained use of surface embellishments, where the line’s stripe motifs are accentuated by bits of hand-dyed prints, tassels and appliqué work. “We’ve also tightened the collection a lot more and made it price competitive. Where our older lines would include ensembles that had multiple layers, Ramta offers separates that can be worn on its own or paired up with pieces from previous collections,” says the London College graduate.

Conceived as a festive collection, which would have debuted at the now postponed Lakmé Fashion Week, Ramta primarily dabbles with darker hues like navy, purple, dark grey and black. Signature shades of vermillion, bright blue and ivory, however, make an appearance on some of the silhouettes.