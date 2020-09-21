While designing her own patio and creating concrete-based home decor accessories, Gurpreet Kaur realised it could be something worth exploring further. She then launched Elite Earth, a home decor, gardening and jewellery label specialising in products made out of concrete. The result is a range of eco-friendly and unique pieces that truly stand out.

The collection in store includes planters, clocks, furniture, lamps, desk accessories, wall panels and a lot more. But what caught our attention was the collection of jewellery. It comprises chokers with hand-painted concrete cube pendants, and circular and triangle-shaped concrete pendants strung on colourful cords.

“At Eliteearth, we aspire to make people aware of concrete products. These can not only be equally beautiful to have as a part of our own houses but also be friendly towards our environment. In 2018, we started with exclusive concrete handmade small desktop planters and today we have desktop organisers, lamps, table and wall clocks, furniture and more. Our aim is to have an eco-friendly spin on the majority of things that surrounds us. We are on a journey to find innovative ways to help people experience sustainable beauty in concrete form. We use ordinary material for creating extraordinary product categories," says Gurpreet.

Available online.

