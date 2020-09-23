Fuss-free shilluottes take the centre stage in the debut collection of the slow fashion brand Amoh by Aanchal Goyal. The 23-year-old recently launched her line with A Trip To The North East - a sartorial node to the art of weaving in Assam and the weavers adept in this skill. It was during studying fashion that the need for sustainable brands hit her. “I believe the process is as important as the final product thereby consciously striving to reduce waste in all their operations,” says the former student of fashion design from Pearl Academy. The name of her brand she says is a tribute to her late brother’s name Mohit, combined with the first initial of my name.

With this collection, she has attempted to go back to her roots and is inspired by the distinctiveness in the Assam weave. She grew up watching and understanding these techniques in Tinsukia. “Here, the motifs are created on the loom itself giving an illusion of hand embroidery on the fabric. The designs are made out of handwoven cotton, weaved by the skilled weavers of Assam.” Each weave has unique designs and motifs inspired by the region’s culture, numerous indigenous tribes, and the elements of flora one can see around. Inspirations from many traditional Assamese motifs like kinkhap, kolka, parsley, japi which are used in the traditional mekhala chador can be spotted. "We create our own motifs inspired by our surroundings," says Aanchal.

Aanchal mentions that she consciously strive towards being sustainable and ethical in all our day to day operations. The cuts are modern and the outfits can be dressed up or down depending on mood and occasion. One of the highlights includes their Rowd Pants in pale yellow, which comes with patch pockets and little pleated details on the hem of the pants. They are a comfortable find for your daily wear wardrobe and we like how it can be easily paired with a light-hued top from your wardrobe. The Rowd Slip Dress with mild white motifs wins us over too. Can be easily paired with a leather jacket on windy evenings for an elegant get up!

Their Akakh gather and Midi dresses are pleasing to the eye as well but we wish the cuts were a little more experimental. Watch out for the chic sleeves though. We like the chic Akakh skirt though with a side slit adding elegance to your casual outfits and comes with a zip too. The colour palette veers from yellow to grey and pink. The Paat sleeveless top in pink is versatile that can be easily paired with a neutral bottom.





