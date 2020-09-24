The Luxe Maison isn’t your average luxury fashion store. The e-boutique, started by sisters Aashumi Mahajan and Ms. Niyoshi Shah, brings unique international labels to the country and boasts a collection that is not necessarily trendy, but is definitely unusual, unique and will appeal to the fashion forward.

With travel becoming a hassle, international shopping holidays have come to a standstill. But this store promises to bring holiday shopping to your screens. Niyoshi and Aashumi work with designers in Australia, the UK, the US and the Middle East. Some of the brands you can shop from include Marcela De Cala (Spain-based wedding dress label), Saiid Kobeisy (evening wear from Lebanon), Amal Al Raisi (evening and casual wear from Oman), Gemy Maalouf (occasion wear from Lebanon), Adrian Manceras (occasion wear from Malaga, Spain), Samar Murad (ready to wear from Bahrain) and Facil Blanco (all-white Italian linen garments from Dubai) among others.

Apart from clothing for both men and women, the website also stocks accessories, jewellery, footwear, home decor and beauty products.

