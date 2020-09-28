The collection presents abstract brush painted stripes and elasticated texture in pastel tones from the family of blue, pink and yellow

If you love stripes or pastels or both, Vedika M, a niche label based out of Mumbai and Kolkata has launched its latest collection, The Stripe Series 1.0. The collection presents abstract brush painted stripes and elasticated texture in pastel tones from the family of blue, pink and yellow, and has already found takers in Bollywood with Vidya Balan and Neha Dhupia donning their one-shoulder dress.

“Geometric and abstract patterns have always been the core source of inspiration for our brand. We’ve taken stripes and played with its different forms and overlapping textures in pastel shades to create the print for the collection,” says Vedika M Sonthalia, the founder.

What’s interesting about them is that all their prints are created at their in-house textile unit with natural dyes, using hand brush painting and block printing techniques. Complementing these prints and colours are a wide range of silhouettes, from flowy and feminine dresses to drapes, structured co-ord sets, pre-stitched saris and even classic sari drape.

When it comes to fabric, the label has used crepe, silk and cotton. While the dresses and sarees are in crepes and silks, the sets are in cotton.

“The main focus for this collection is the tiered feature that has been used in most of the outfits. We’ve done short tiered dresses to long tiered dresses to even skirts that are tiered. We have a mix of A-line midi length dresses to long maxi dresses. We also have done a range of fun cool pants with crop tops and jacket sets along with our all-time favourite drapes and pre-stitched sarees,” adds Vedika, adding that the collection is every woman who loves colour and prints.

The collection is available online and at their Mumbai studio.

Price: Rs 6800 onwards

