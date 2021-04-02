In this era of fast fashion when our wardrobes are overflowing thanks to impulsive buying, there’s much need to pause and reflect. Delhi-based fashion label Vaaya’s latest edit is doing just that with its latest edit, Pause, that sticks to classic silhouettes and soothing shades in handwoven organic fabrics. Elaborating on the edit, mother-daughter duo Jyotsana and Lata Chaman tells us that Pause is a reminder to slow down and ponder; to reject the fast-paced life that romanticises a mindless hustle; to not shutting down but stepping back from the daily grind and to create opportunities to disconnect and be more present. The duo takes us through the thoughtful edit. Excerpts:

Tell us about Pause?

The collection goes back to our aesthetics of minimal and effortless designs in traditional Indian weaves fused with modernity. The styles are simple, trans-seasonal and classic. We have worked with pure handwoven cotton, ikat, pure linen and pure handwoven silk chanderi. Colours range from bright pastels to neutral tones and our focus remains on unique detailing in each piece. Our collections always consist of a mix of both casual and occasion wear pieces. We always make it a point to introduce pieces that remain relevant at all times.

What’s the story of Vaaya and its design philosophy?

Vaaya in Sanskrit means power and strength. We believe that the right attire can make one feel strong and confident and this philosophy always reflects in all our edits. We embrace simplicity, comfort, beauty and good design and fluidly mix the contemporary with the ethnic. We also strongly believe that our body type cannot be clubbed into standard sizes available in the market. In fact, the brand grew out of the need to cater to different body types, and not standard ones. We hate the word ‘plus sizing’ as it denotes segregation. For us, all body forms are important. We also focus on strong communication with our customers as it is important to put a face to a name so we can make our brand more relatable. It’s not just about a good product, the whole experience matters.

Jyotsana & Lata Chaman, Co-Founders, Vaaya

Your future plans?

We are working on a big project and collaborations are in the pipeline. With Haat by Vaaya, an online marketplace for weavers and artisans, our team would virtually assist the artisans on photo shoots, cataloguing and pricing. Their pieces will be available for purchase through our website and shipped directly from the weavers. Besides, there is Revive by Vaaya, a zero-waste model where all our textile scrap will go back to the loom to be woven into new fabric for our upcoming collections. We also aim at increasing our presence in other cities across India. Priced at `5,000 upwards.