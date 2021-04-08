Colourful, breezy and comfortable is how you can describe menswear designer Surbhi Pansari's Polia Baisakh Edit 2021. Each of the ensembles comes in vibrant pastel shades replete with comfortable silhouettes. The Kolkata-based designer has kept the Bengali sensibilities in mind while designing the entire ranges

Surbhi Pansari's Poila Baisakh edit

Featuring among the most prominent cultural festivals celebrated in Bengal, Polia Baisakh marks the arrival of the Bengali New Year. Celebrated on the first day of the Bengali month Baisakh, this colourful day connects the Bengalis with their roots, culture, and traditions.

This is the day when you can actually see people in Bengal adorning a traditional dhuti and Punjabi or kurta. From fathers to uncles, everyone buys that special outfit for themselves, which they have been looking out for for months.

Keeping this trend in mind, Pansari's collection consists of a range of kurta pyjamas, dhoti kurtas and jackets, which are traditional, yet contemporary in their aesthetics. The fabric used is breathable and lustrous in nature. The colour palette depicts the freshness of the onset of summer featuring hues including sandstone, sunset yellow, moss green, azure blue among others.

"From the traditional methods of design that India is so rich in, to the transient phenomenon of the sub continent's mesmerising nature, the designer brings them all to life in this spectacular yet original language," tells the couturier about her collection.

Price on request. Available at her store at 12 Loudon Street and on surbhipansaricreations.com

PS: Dear readers, did you like this collection? Let us know, leave your comments