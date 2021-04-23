Designer Deepa Verma revamped her label, Dziine, last year. She used to design accessories earlier but in 2020 made a shift to relaxed pret. A few days ago, she launched two capsule collections that are designed to spread a bit of joy.

Even if you are working from home there’s no reason you can’t don a flattering number, thinks Deepa. The collections called Moods of Love and Bloom are designed to offer comfortable silhouettes and patterns.

Easy dressing!

The fabric she has chosen to work with further ensure flattering draping. You can find outfits in georgette, organza, cotton silk, chiffon and satin. “Both the collection launches are designed to offer a feel-good vibe, with floral motifs and jubilant colours like crimson, mustard, tie and die variations in ivory and blue,” says the Delhi-based designer. She adds that the colour palette was chosen to elevate the mood. Look out for the easy-breezy kaftan-inspired dresses in white, crafted in delicate muslin and has flowy and dramatic sleeves. While you’re checking out the kaftans, do also look at the dresses with balloon sleeves, in a floral and tie-dye print. That apart one can also shop for their Bodycon Floral Mini Dress with ruffled sleeves and hemline. Their tie-dye shirt dress in mulmul cotton — with a hint of hues like yellow, pink and white stand out. It is boxy and the perfect number for the summers. But, if pink is what your wardrobe needs, then their Rainbow Halter Neck Maxi and Ruffled resort wear 4 With bright hues and playful ruffles, Deepa Verma’s resort wear outfits could colour to your wardrobe Summer bloom Playsuit can be vibrant additions.

Rs 3,000 onwards. Available online