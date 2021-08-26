Kolkata designer Shristi Chetani’s Shabeki has a playful vintage vibe

Kolkata-based designer Shristi Chetani’s eponymous label launched a new collection, Shabeki, and it has a vintage vibe with playful notes. Meaning 'traditional' in English, Shabeki is a strong depiction of the young couturier’s interpretation of the city’s heritage in monochrome. An interplay of prints featuring doodles by the couturier is the main highlight of the edit which features fuss-free silhouettes.

“Doodles of elements that define Kolkata are a part of the edit. For instance, you will find motifs of hand-pulled rickshaws, the signature yellow taxis, and the iconic bridges. It is all things old-school, vintage and fun, coming from a place of purity and good energy,” tells Shristi, adding, “There are also a few hand-embellished pieces keeping in mind the goal of the brand to help the local karigars.”

The collection has both Western and ethnic silhouettes. Look out for the trendy co-ord sets, asymmetrical maxi dresses, the lightweight saris and kurtis. The Western outfits are a fusion of classic and contemporary cuts with details like balloon sleeves, crop tops and fitted white trousers.

Also read: Abraham and Thakore's SS 21 edit celebrates new beginnings and renewal