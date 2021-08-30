Popular fast fashion brand Urbanic partners with Myntra

London-based online fashion store, Urbanic, known for its on-trend and current styles, will now also retail out of Myntra. An emerging name among fast fashion brands, Urbanic will offer over 2,500 styles to Myntra users, across categories such as tops, denims, winter wear, lingerie, swimwear and accessories.

Some of the online brand’s most popular styles include their flared jeans, knotted A-line trousers, animal print blouses and dresses, cut out dresses, co-ord sets and denims.

“We are delighted to partner with Myntra and bring Urbanic’s edgy, uber chic and in-vogue collection onto India’s leading destination for fashion, beauty and lifestyle. With this collaboration, we aim to scale our accessibility and leverage Myntra’s nationwide reach, their large and evolving customer base and rely upon their industry-first initiative, Myntra Studio, to give our community of style icons a superior digital shopping experience,” says Rahul Dayama, Head of Marketing, Urbanic - India.

Urbanic ties up with Myntra

Launched in 2019, Urbanic quickly became a well-known name among younger shoppers whose shopping patterns and preferences are geared towards what’s trending. “We want to make sure that all individuals have equal access to fashionable and trendy outfits that Urbanic provides at an affordable range,” says James Wellwood, Partner at Urbanic - London.

Ayyappan Rajagopal, Chief Business Officer, Myntra, aads, “With their extremely high digital presence combined with a keen sense of style, they are poised to become one of Myntra's dominant consumer bases and this partnership helps us boost our portfolio to cater to their distinctive fashion choices. In addition, our dedicated brand store for Urbanic will enable easy discovery of the brand’s proposition under one roof for our fashion-conscious customers while offering a personalised shopping experience.”

