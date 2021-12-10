Archana Shah’s new Autumn/Winter Edit titled Poppy offers flowy silhouettes and pop of colour

The latest collection, Poppy, by Hyderabad-based designer Archana Shah is fun and festive, which is apt for the wedding season. Floral elements have always been an inspiration for the designer, whose last collection was inspired by peony flowers. Archana effectively blends her inspiration from nature in her creations which are known to highlight comfort and style. She tells us more about the collection.



What was the inspiration behind Poppy?

The inspiration behind creating the collection Poppy was the ongoing pandemic. I wanted to give people a collection that is bright and happy in this stressful time — especially for the wedding season, for the brides and bridesmaids. It’s ideal for those who want to dress a bit differently while attending mehendi and other smaller events during a wedding.

Rosella Lehenga

Elaborate on your collection.

The collection boasts a range of outfits in poppy prints — from flowy saris, kaftans, tunics and maxi dresses to statuesque shararas and lehengas in bright hues of pink, yellow, orange and green, with hand embroidery, dabka, and sequins. I source the fabrics mainly Bemberg Silk, organza, Bemberg crepe, georgette, and net, directly from mills at Delhi, Gurgaon, and UP.



Hyderabad is evolving as a fashion hub. What is your take on that?

Hyderabad is a designer-friendly place where people are sure of what to buy and what not to. Lots of flagship and multi-designer stores are in the city and a few more are opening, creating a more inclusive fashion experience.



What else are you working on currently?

I am not much of a planner, I go with the flow.



Rs 25,000 upwards.

Available at the Banjara Hills store and online.

— reshmichakravorthy@ newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @reshmi190488