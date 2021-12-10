Here are five new clean beauty essentials to keep your skin and hair woes away this winter

Juice Beauty's serum foundation

Skin spiel

This new serum foundation from Juice Beauty is a sure stunner for its light and airy texture, just perfect for cloggy and oily skin. The multi-action and age-defying serum foundation has concentrated plant-derived Phyto-Pigments and comes in 13 varied shades. The waterless formula delivers weightless texture for comfortable long wear with buildable coverage from medium to full while hydrating the skin with organic aloe juice. Price: Rs 4,800

The Earth Collective anti-dandruff hair oil

Combating flakes

Organic hair care label The Earth Collective has come up with a range of deep-conditioning hair oils to combat winter woes faced by every type of hair. Try this anti-dandruff oil loaded with the goodness of fenugreek, grapeseed and sunflower to nourish oily and dandruff-prone hair. The antimicrobial properties in the oil promise to relieve the scalp from dryness, itchiness and dandruff

Price: Rs 750

Kumkumadi oil

Skin tonic

To combat dryness of skin, ethical and sustainable brand Kashi Wellness has come up with Kumkumadi Oil rich in saffron, a miracle spice that nourishes the skin. Their oil has a blend of saffron oil, peach kernel oil and rose oil that hydrates and restores the skin’s natural radiance. It also decongests dry and irritated and the peach oil softens, soothes and reduces inflammation.



Price: Rs 2,150

Moringa Seed Oil