Here are five new clean beauty essentials to keep your skin and hair woes away this winter
Try these chemical-free labels to keep your skin and hair healthy
Skin spiel
This new serum foundation from Juice Beauty is a sure stunner for its light and airy texture, just perfect for cloggy and oily skin. The multi-action and age-defying serum foundation has concentrated plant-derived Phyto-Pigments and comes in 13 varied shades. The waterless formula delivers weightless texture for comfortable long wear with buildable coverage from medium to full while hydrating the skin with organic aloe juice. Price: Rs 4,800
Combating flakes
Organic hair care label The Earth Collective has come up with a range of deep-conditioning hair oils to combat winter woes faced by every type of hair. Try this anti-dandruff oil loaded with the goodness of fenugreek, grapeseed and sunflower to nourish oily and dandruff-prone hair. The antimicrobial properties in the oil promise to relieve the scalp from dryness, itchiness and dandruff
Price: Rs 2,150
Glow affair
It's a no-brainer that essential oils are good for skin and hair and Organic India's new Kure range has this deeply healing Moringa Seed Oil that provides wholesome nourishment to all skin types and hair. Us it to get that glow back in your dry flaky skin this winter. Also, moringa is loaded with anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory properties and helps fight breakouts.
Price: Rs 395
Raise the bar
Try this newly-launched city-based brand for some great winter soap options. Soapy Secret has come up with a delectable range of Dessert Soap that is organic and adds fun to your bathing rituals. Coming in delicious flavours like raspberry, blueberry, chocolate, ice cream, strawberry and vanilla, these bars come in delightful shapes of cupcakes, pastries and popsicles. You can also try their Whipped Sugar Scrubs, Lip Scrubs, Lip Balms and Bath Bombs.
Price: Rs 180 onwards.