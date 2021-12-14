Melange bounties for the festive season

All the benefits and convenience of shopping wrapped in one — Melange Exhibitions return with their diverse selection of jewellery, western and Indian clothing, shoes, trinkets and more. Currently, several stalls line the Manor floor of the Hyatt Regency, with vendors coming together from Kashmir, Delhi, Jaipur, Chennai and beyond. From bright pinks and yellows to the deep royal blues and purples and the muted greys and beiges, there is something to soothe everybody’s taste.

As opposed to the previous exhibition which featured a gamut of wedding attire, this one is looking forward to Christmas and New Year with party casual clothing. “We have 4-5 stalls of Chanderi and Maheshwari saris and dress materials that has given the exhibition a rich look. There are a few stores for those who prefer western wear too,” shares Vandana Palsani, one of the co-founders of Melange, adding that they are expecting a footfall — of approximately 4,000 people — similar to last time

Patrons of Melange at the exhibition, too, seem excited to check out the collection. “I have been visiting the exhibition for six years now. Generally, you have to hunt for shops to buy things from Mumbai or Delhi, but here you can easily find them in one place, and they are also unique. Whenever I want rare items, I come here,” shares Padmavati Kumaran. Another customer, Hema Radhakrishnan, agrees, giving the example of some intricately embroidered dupattas that may not be found in local stores that you can pair with your outfits.

Much like the consumers, the vendors, too, are enthusiastic. Many are trying their hand at Melange for the first time, like Khushi Kumawat of Silbonn, selling Jaipuri kurtis. “I have sold at exhibitions before but never with Melange. But they have been very supportive. I am hoping for a good footfall,” she exclaims. Long-time friends returned for another partnership as well. Balu Kausalya of VRC Jewellery is in anticipation after the worst of the pandemic season, “I have been coming to Melange exhibitions for 6-7 years. Things are now starting to pick up after the pandemic. Hopefully, we have good reception today,” she says. For all your festive season needs, you can visit Melange exhibitions at Hyatt Regency today, from 10:30 am to 8 pm.