Brand new products, just in time for that last-minute Christmas shopping!

Haven’t been able to find the time to get your loved one a gift for Christmas or New Year? Fret not, here are some really neat gifting solutions for everyone, and what’s more — they’re all brand new! From warm brews perfect for the season, to skin solutions that will help you combat winter; and everything in between — order them immediately and you just might end up getting them to your loved one, just in time for the New Year. And as they say, it’s the thought that counts! Happy Shopping!

Festive Limited Edition Gift Box from The Moms Co.

Packed and how!

The Moms Co. has launched a festive limited edition gift box for anyone who loves natural and toxin-free body care. The gift box features a skin wash, a skin lotion, a face serum, a clay mask, a vitamin C face wash, an age control day cream, an under-eye cream, a hair strengthening oil, a face toner, a body butter, a jade roller, a scented candle, a Christmas ornament and a very pretty blue pouch. INR 3,999. themomsco.com

Deep Radiance Range from ITC Charmis

Winter ready

ITC Charmis adds to its repertoire a new age skincare portfolio with the launch of the Charmis Deep Radiance Range. The all-season skin care range comprises of a face serum, face wash and a hand cream and is perfect for winters, but can be used all year long and is the perfect last minute affordable gift. This will be your best friend during this season. INR 60 onwards. INR 390 onwards for the set. itcstore.in

Kinky Berries — Moisturizing and Strengthening Hair Mask from Flawsome

Sustain your mane

Flawsome’s Kinky Berries — Moisturizing and Strengthening Hair Mask promises the nourishing properties of strawberry, acai, blueberry and mulberry to heal damage and strengthen roots. Together, they claim to help fight damage caused by free radicals and environmental stresses. Just what you need to combat the weather during this festive season. INR 799. sublimelife.in

Wipe Out Chlorophyll Face Cleanser from ENN

Green therapy

A clean slate. A blank canvas. That is what ENN’s Wipe Out Chlorophyll face cleanser promises to give you. Infused with the goodness of mint, sage, nettle, and rosemary, this delicious smelling cocktail of green will detox and freshen up your skin. This no-foam face wash is creamy and feels refreshing on the skin and also promises to soothe your sun-damaged skin from all those wintry festive day outs. INR 499. ennscloset.com

Weekly Face Regime Kit from Skinella

Squeaky clean

It’s the busiest week of the year and you need your weekly face regime sorted, now more than ever! With Skinella’s Weekly Face Regime Kit that features the goodness of pure extracts of honey, oats, coffee and chocolate; expect a thorough removal of all the dirt from the skin, leaving it deeply moisturised — at least that’s what the brand claims. INR 425. amazon.in or skinella.com

Advent Calendar Gift Set from Vahdam

Christmas tea?

This cute Christmas gifting option from Vahdam features 24 different teas and tea blends from the brand featuring some seasonal specials like Cookies & Cream and Berry Cinnamon. This is definitely one of the best last minute gifting options for anyone who loves tea. We personally recommend the Ginger Bread Herbal Tea Tisane — Limited Edition, if you get a pack before it sells out. INR 2,499. vahdamteas.in

Kadha Premix from Octavius

Stay well

This ayurvedic kadha recipe made from ayush kwath ingredients — tulsi, dalchini, kalimiri, sunthi and 11 ayurvedic herbs help boost immunity. Ground using a traditional process and boiled for hours to make this powerful decoction, this brew helps boost immunity, protecting the body against diseases. Packed in single-serve sachets, this instant mix is very simple to brew and we absolutely love it. INR 165. octavius.in

Rose Infusion Tea from Gaia

Floral joys

With a delicate flavour and alluring aroma, Gaia Rose Infusion takes you to a world free of chaos with every sip. Rose has been used for peace and relaxation since time immemorial and also contains flavonoids and anxiolytic compounds that induce sound sleep. Now, sip your way to tranquility and get a good night’s sleep with a cup of this unique infusion. INR 220. gaiagoodhealth.com

Planners from Odd Giraffe

Plan ahead

’Tis the season of planning with Odd Giraffe! Festivities are knocking on the door with Christmas and New Year’s in tow. It’s not only the season of celebrations and gifting, but also to start planning for 2022 with the year drawing to a close. Invoke the yuletide spirit by pampering your loved ones with Odd Giraffe’s newly launched planners that will definitely help your near and dear ones to add a touch of positivity and optimism in their daily lives. INR 1,499 onwards. oddgiraffe.com

Briefs and Trunks from Snitch

For him

Nothing works as a better last minute gift for a guy than some great underwear and Snitch just launched a brand new range of trunks and briefs that promise to be anti-fade, three times softer than cotton and anti-pilling. The range features products in grey, emerald, black, maroon and navy. INR 349. snitch.co.in