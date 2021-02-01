Inspired by one of the most infamous duos of the 20th century, the American couple Bonnie and Clyde, designer Kunal Rawal's latest edit Bennie and Clyde is all about unmatched finesse and dapper style.

With unconventional aesthetics and deconstructed zing, Rawal’s latest collection can be a great addition to one's occasionwear wardrobe.

With this edgy edit, Rawal introduces another breakthrough collection within Indian contemporary luxury and this time, he has put a spin to the on-the-go attitude. He has tried to free his clientele from any restrictions that traditional menswear fashion is accustomed to and the outfits are designed to make their wearers stand out from the masses.

Kunal Rawal

Kunal has harnessed Bonnie and Clyde's rebelliousness and agility towards creating unique, dynamic pieces.

Colours like olive, deep wine and teal are incorporated within the collection’s palette and lemon, a strong pastel shade, has been newly introduced in the palette by Kunal.

Kunal Rawal's Bennie and Clyde

"In 2021, every purchase has a meaning and the design principles that are vital to the brand are mock layering and versatile separates which makes for a line of menswear that is not only effortless in style but also puts comfort at the apex of importance. Each individual piece of this collection can be put together or broken down to create multiple silhouettes and styles. You get more looks which increase the wearability of the garment and ensure value for your money," says Rawal.

Kunal Rawal's Bennie and Clyde

Metallic highlighting in tone-on-tone versions is infused with extremely detailed threadwork to channel Bonnie and Clyde’s suave aesthetic. Modern cuts, oxidised metallic tones, tone-on-tone Kashmiri karigari and geometric motifs comprise this collection. Just like the couple, the closer you come the more you learn, see and take in.