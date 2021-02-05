Since her debut as Bollywood choreographer in 2014 with Dolly Ki Doli, Karishma Chavan has directed moves in some of the super hit songs including those in films Khubsoorat, Kick, Tumhari Sulu and Veere Di Wedding. Last seen as a judge in Dance Plus season 5, this spunky young dancer, who also acted in ABCD, is all set to launch her own line of clothing from this February middle. We had a short chat with her on her personal style and body positivity. Excerpts:

You have always been very confident and body positive and now have a new clothing line. Tell us about your new venture?

My confidence has nothing to do with my size. Even when I was a smaller size as a dancer, I was equally aware of who I am as a personality and what I bring to the table as an artiste or talent. Since I have been plus size almost all my life, as a teenager as well as most of my adulthood, I have always struggled with finding good fashion as a part of plus size brands in the country. Most of the so-called trendy stuff is imported from China and is low in quality. Founding a brand of my own has been on my mind for more than three years now and I think it‘s the right time in my career to make that happen.

What are the kinds of outfits that your brand will be offering?

I am creating a very inclusive brand when it comes to sizing. I also want it to reflect my style that represents comfort with a mix of personality. I’m not shy about fit and colours, and I don’t think anyone should be either. You wear what makes you feel good as that is an extension of yourself. I will be going the active to loungewear route.

What’s your personal fashion style like?

I gravitate towards extremes on the colour spectrum. So, it could be blues, blacks, deep reds but also at times brighter tones depending on how I feel that day. I’m very moody when it comes to dressing. I like knits for comfort and cotton lycra for my activewear. Generally, I like a loose tight combo when it comes to fittings.

What’s your diet and fitness routine?

I work out almost four-five times a week. It’s a combination of weights, cycling, cardio and dance. My diet is balanced in nutrition and I love butter chicken, varan bhaat and sabudana khichdi.

Any health shot you swear by?

Warm water with lemon and haldi.

How do you cope with stress?

Stress is extremely high, especially in urban cities. During stressful times I breathe first, dance it out, workout and spend time with friends and family.

What are the beauty essentials always in your bag?

Kajal, lipstick and perfume.

Your hair and skincare secrets?

The secret to my hair is combing it only while it’s conditioned. I also try and use beaten eggs for my hair every now and then. It really does wonders. I moisturise my skin with a medicated cream as I have a skin condition called rosacea.

Your upcoming projects?

Covid has really been a downer. I was looking forward to doing so much post-Dance Plus Season 5. I’m concentrating more on directing music videos and short films at the moment than choreography. But dance will always be my first love.

