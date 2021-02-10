Pollution by the fashion industry is counted among the top five environment polluters globally and a number of new young designers have come forward to minimise the same by coming up with ethical, greener and more sustainable fashion options.

Maati by Neha Kabra surely is one of them. And her latest edit, Leftover, is an upcycled artful chic collection.

In this stylish range, she has played with leftovers of a cancelled fabric shipment, and along with her design team transformed them into a chic collection of western outfits.

Neha Kabra's Leftover edit

“It hurts me to see reams of clothing dumped and wasted from manufacturing units both small and big due to business concerns. So when we got this opportunity as a team we started up-cycling them. In this particular collection, we have come up with ensembles that are louder and bolder for the woman of substance. We are positive about the response for this collection and hope it canvasses about the need to minimise garment leftovers by all of us," tells Neha.

Neha Kabra's Leftover edit

A Udaipur-based contemporary womenswear label, Maati tries to create effortless silhouettes and experiments with traditional Indian printing techniques. This time too they have created some smart options out of the leftover outfits.

Price on request, Check out the collection on maatibynehakabra.com