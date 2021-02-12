E.l.f cosmetics — founded by Joseph Shamah and Scott Vincent Borba in 2004 — has been favoured by cruelty-free loyalists for more than a decade now. However, the label recently launched in India. Gayatri Budhraja, vice president, of the brand says, “We are happy that the label is finally available in India as we have been asked often when we would launch here.” The label promises 100 per cent cruelty-free, premium quality beauty products and a few skincare options as well. They had been working with beauty retailer, Nykaa, over the last year to launch the brand in India.

18 Wonder Eye Shadow

Inclusive ways

What we realise as we speak to Gayatri is that inclusivity is high on their list. India is a land of diversity. There are folks with varying skin tones, and that is something we wanted to quiz the brand about. Are there enough variations of their Camo CC Cream or the Camo Concealer, for instance, to suit Indian tones, we asked. “We have attempted to develop fitting shades for each eye, lip and face. To be inclusive, we develop a range of shades for each skin tone family — light, medium, tan and deep. The Camo Concealer itself has 26 shades,” she says.



Glow up

Some of their top-notch products include Poreless Putty Primer. We learn that it is infused with squalane for an added dose of hydration. Their Halo Glow Setting Powder is created with finely-milled synthetic sapphire particles to give your skin a soft glow and help smooth the appearance of fine lines. We suggest you check out the 16HR Camo Concealer that promises full, matte coverage and a long-lasting stay. “It can be applied with the Camo Concealer sponge for flawless application,” says Gayatri. From the eye-shadow palettes, Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow looks promising with a gel-based formula that is long-lasting and quick-drying.





Hydration central

Makeup apart, e.l.f cosmetics is also known for its skincare selection. Some of the products that can help combat winter dryness are Holy Hydration Face Cream and Super Hydrate Moisturiser. The Holy Hydration Face Cream, the label claims, is a daily moisturiser that locks in hydration leaving skin feeling soft before you move on to makeup.



Rs 400 onwards.

Available online.