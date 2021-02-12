Missed buying a gift for your loved one? Thinking what gift to pick up for Valentine's Day? If you are among the last-minute panic buyers, then we have a list of quick and easy gifts to buy for your loved one this Valentine's Day. So before you lose your head over what to buy, just breathe and take a look at our suggestions:

Borecha Cocktail Gift Box

This one's for those who love DIY kits. The Borecha Cocktail Gift Box is packed with 12 exciting mixers, a peg measure, stirrer, ice tongs, a bottle opener, and three cans of Borecha of your choice (when you place the order). The box also includes a special recipe book to help you play around with notes and flavours. Rs. 1,100. Available online

Paul And Mike Farm-to-Bar Chocolates

In the mood to get naughty? Then there's no other aphrodisiac better than chocolate, but why opt for something that's run-of-the-mill. We say pick up a Living Food Co.'s Paul And Mike Farm to Bar collection of chocolate bars. From handcrafted liquor chocolates that include flavours like Bourbon and whiskey to Jamaican rum and Shiraz wine chocolate, to other quirky flavours like Sitaphal, Alphonso Mango, and Balkan Rose, there's a lot to choose from. They also have an artisanal box of heart-shaped Bon Bons with Praline. Rs 860 upwards. Delivery only in Bengaluru. Available online

Crèmeitalia

If your partner loves cheese and cheesey gifts (literally), then pick one of the gift baskets by the Italian cheese brand Crèmeitalia. They have three different gift baskets on offer. We like the one that includes Burrata, Cream Cheese, Pizza cheese block, Cherry cheese mozzarella, Bread and Gourmet Jar - Red pepper relish. Rs 1,599 upwards. Available on Instagram

Antara

The saying 'diamonds are forever' is timeless! Certainly there's nothing more precious than a diamond, except for your lover's heart. So if you've been wanting to gift your sweetheart something precious then this is your chance to impress. Mumbai-based brand Antara offers some exquisite pieces of jewellery. From intertwined heart rings, foliage diamond ring, solitaire bracelets, rose bracelets, and the other half rings to Tiama charming bracelets, pick your favourite piece for your most favourite person. Price on request. Available online

Daily Objects

If your man is someone who likes to be organised and is proud of his OCD nature, then this genuine leather wallet from Daily Objects could be a perfect gift for him. Designed to store several cards, this also comes with an RFID card protector slot to protect cards against thefts. So if you really don't know what to gift your bae this Valentine's, this could be a safe bet! Rs 2,999. Available online