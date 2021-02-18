Abhinav Mishra has unveiled his spring couture collection, Mir. It is inspired by the mela or local fare, which was a feature of ancient Indian villages. The colours used for the collection include majorelle blue, luscious ruby red, sprightly yellow. Mirror work and gota patti work add glamour.

"I am thrilled to showcase the first of our three special collections this spring. Mir to me is a festival, a riot of colours and a celebration of life. It's frenzied and abundant, it's joyous and jubilant. It's a stunning amalgamation of romance, of free-spirited love and light. Mir is inspired by travel, architecture and a much-needed escapade that we all could use! It sets the tone for a bright new year, with a little sparkle and a whole lot of glamour built on the foundation of endless love,” says Abhinav.

Here’s a look at the collection:

