Inspired by Indian art and architecture, designer Abhinav Mishra’s range of ethnic wear celebrates the rich and diverse crafts of this country. His latest spring couture, Mir, is no exception either and as we speak with the designer about the same, he also gives a lowdown on the fashion trends that will rule 2021. Excerpts:

Tell us about your new collection?

We have just launched our latest Spring Couture Collection and in this collection, we have used vibrant hues including dreamy Majorelle blues, luscious ruby reds, sprightly yellows, sprinkled with mirror work and exquisite gota patti handiwork. This season, I have introduced more IndoWestern silhouettes like one-shoulder blouses, flowy cape blouse with lehenga skirts, printed sharara pants, saris with ghera. Our signature mirror work remains the mainstay in this collection as well.

Abhinav Mishra's Mir Collection

How has fashion changed in the past year and how will it be reflected in 2021?

2021 will see happy and bright coloured prints with minimal embroidery in flowy, easy and seemingly lighter ensembles. Brides are moving away from the traditional reds and maroons and opting for lighter prints and pastel shades.

Fashion trends for women this summer?

Summer is a time for lighter fabrics and fun and flowing silhouettes. I would suggest playing around with mirror-detailing on prints. We have used mirrors on chevron printed skirts and block colour lehengas to create a dreamy bohemian vibe. I’ve also used mirrors with brighter colours like fuschia, orange and coral to set the mood for the season. And finally, mirror on ivory is always going to be a timeless classic, one that exudes elegance and is also perfect for summer.

Abhinav Mishra's Mir Collection

Your advice for summer brides in 2021?

Summer brides should opt for tussar, Maheshwari, Chanderi, and play with chiffons, georgette, and raw silk Chanderi. Cool summery colours like mango yellow, orange, mint green, rani pink also go perfectly with the season. Also, ivory is a timeless colour that looks beautiful throughout the year. Indulge in a splash of vibrant colours. Have fun with colours and sparkles on your wedding day. Also, brides can go for gold on gold, red on red, pink on pink in terms of jewellery and outfit; monotone works best!

Abhinav Mishra's Mir Collection

Summer wardrobe essentials?

An outfit in a pastel colour palette including peaches, corals, oranges, mints and aquas. A voluminous skirt that can add drama to any outfit. You can pair it with a blouse, satin shirt or a peplum top depending on the occasion.

How can one accessorise differently?

An embellished belt looks very chic, can lift any outfit and can be utilised to accentuate the waistline. You can also match your textured and heavily embroidered outfits with chunky polki neck-pieces to flaunt a deep neck.

The biggest fashion faux pas?

Ill-fitted clothes according to me are the biggest faux pas.

Abhinav Mishra's Mir Collection

How sustainable is your label?

We have a zero-waste policy and are reusing fabrics in other productions. We use geometrical-pattern cutting to reduce cutting waste.

Going forward, what are the other plans for your label?

We are looking at expansion to different cities and opening more stores across the globe, strengthening our digital presence and focusing on brand collaborations by teaming up to introduce a series of home furnishings. We are also keen in exploring the jewellery and accessory category.

What are the collections you are working on right now? What will your autumn festive edit be like?

We will be launching multiple collections this year and have a very special surprise coming in April/ May. Our Autumn collection will be showcased through a physical couture show which is in its planning stages at the moment.

