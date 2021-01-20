If you plan to welcome spring with grandeur, then you can probably not ignore Ambrus Jewels latest floral edit. An ode to the spring, this fresh collection of bejewelled pieces are just what you need to wear at that summery wedding party. Designed by founder-owner of Ambrus, Arpit Goyal, the modern jewellery designs have minute detailing, which also will be ruling the bridal scene in 2021.

Lightweight yet intricate, they can be worn with any outfits. "Besides, floral jewellery is considered as a symbol of good fortune, eternity, wealth and purity.

Although floral jewellery is perfect for spring, with its growing popularity, this trend has made a serious comeback over the past few years and as you can see, this bold yet elegant trend is here to stay," tells Arpit.

Ambrus' floral collection consists of beautiful floral rings, necklace, earrings and bracelets. "Floral motifs are most popular in earrings and necklace. They create soft yet unexpected looks that can be worn for occasions ranging from cocktail parties to date night. If you want to ease into this trend, a pair of earrings is the way to go. It’s the simplest and most versatile way to elevate your look," adds Arpit.

But the trend is certainly not limited to earrings and necklace. One can take any look to the next level with a touch of nature’s charm in the form of cascading rings, sparkling diamond bracelets that pay homage to spring’s iconic beauties.