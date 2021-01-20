Seema Gujral's Spring Couture 2021, Reverie celebrates vibrance and colour and sets a joyful tone for the year to come. It's an ornately woven ode to a new dawn, new hope and a new way of life brimming with vibrance and effervescence.

Seema Gujral's Spring Couture Reverie

The exciting line is a cornucopia of three-dimensional floral motifs, geometric embroidery and splashes of colour. The effortless georgette drapes are crafted for the modern and bold muse, who loves to embrace her own personal style.

Seema Gujral's Spring Couture Reverie

"The intricate play of net against an extremely unusual, almost transparent material falls beautifully against the skin while trapping the light between the body and the fabric. The lightweight fabric feels almost weightless in the summer breeze and exudes a free-spirited charm," tells designer Seema Gujral.

Seema Gujral's Spring Couture Reverie

The colour palette, too, is positive and radiant with classic silhouettes crafted in subtle tones like soft pinks, whites and peaches as well as vibrant hues like red, yellow and grey. The edit is replete with subtle detailing like bead tassels on the back of the blouse, airy tulle dupattas and colourful thread work.

Seema Gujral's Spring Couture Reverie

"When I was creating this collection, I found myself gravitating towards all things that gave me joy, inspiration and kept me going after a challenging year. As a result, Reverie is the manifestation of a mindset that embraces the light, that finds joy in the smallest of places and that strives to reach a brighter tomorrow. This ‘happy’ collection has started 2021 for me on the loveliest note and set the tone for what I feel will be a very rewarding year," says Gujral.

You can check out the collection on www.seemagujral.com