Kay Beauty

Kay Beauty has unveiled a range of matte compacts in 10 shades. The Kay Beauty Matte Compact is made with avocado butter, mango butter, hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, which hydrate skin. The 10 shades fall under categories like ‘Light’, meant for pink, yellow and neutral skin undertones to ‘Deep’, meant for dark skin tones.

Aveda

The hair care brand has launched the vegan Botanical Repair range - a collection of hair products with plant-powered technology, which claims to instantly strengthen and repair damaged hair. Using ingredients like sacha inchi, green tea and avocado, the range includes Botanical Repair Strengthening Shampoo, Strengthening Conditioner, Intensive Strengthening Masque - Light, Intensive Strengthening Masque Rich, and Strengthening Leave-In Treatment.

Nykaa

The online beauty brand has introduced a new mascara range, called Nykaa Lash Talk Mascara. It has a no-clumping, no-flaking and waterproof formula, with intense pigmentation. The mascara comes in three variants - Super Sizer (designed for maximum lash volume), Like It Long (to make your lashes look longer) and Curl Power (which gives your lashes a dramatic curl).

Pilgrim

Pilgrim’s new range - Secrets of Vinothérapie, Bordeaux, France - takes inspiration from the French concept of vinotherapy, which uses ingredients like vine extracts, retinol, vitamin C and mulberry. The products in the range comprise Red Vine Face Wash with Vitamin C & Aloe, Red Vine Body Lotion with Shea-Cocoa Butter & Aloe, Red Vine Undereye Cream with Retinol & Vitamin C, Red Vine Lip Balm with Mulberry, Red Vine Night Gel Crème with Retinol, Mulberry & Vit. C and more.

Sugar

Sugar addresses two needs with one product with its new Sugar Grand Finale SPF30 Setting Mist. So protect your skin from the sun and ensure your make-up stays in place with this innovative product. It is ultra lightweight, and packed with ginger extract which is a potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory.



