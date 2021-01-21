Popular jewellery label Rubans Accessories has just come up with an exclusive collection of ethnic jewellery for the upcoming wedding season. The collection includes a curated selection of kundan, temple-inspired and stone-studded pieces that are sure to make heads turn wherever you go.

A necklace and earrings set

Intricately designed neckpieces, handcrafted earrings, stunning rings, signature bangles and much more – this bespoke collection has the right pieces for every wedding celebration. You will surely make heads turn at every occasion.

A kundan wedding set

With wedding celebrations becoming more intimate, the focus is more on the bride and therefore, who can opt for statement kundan necklace or earrings for a regal look, temple-inspired jewellery for a traditional ethnic outfit, or stone-studded jewellery that will make you shine.

A wedding jewellery set

The brainchild of Chinu Kala, the label's collections are fascinating and narrates her journey of working with artisans from Jaipur, Rajkot, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata among others to design and manufacture intricately designed handcrafted pieces.

