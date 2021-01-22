As a technique ikat always brings back the idea of geometric patterns that Hyderabadis are quite familiar with. However, KH Radharaman, the chief executive officer and principal designer of The House of Angadi, wanted to disrupt that ideal for his new prêt label, Alamelu. We spoke to him on the eve of Alamelu’s debut at the multi-designer store Ogaan in Hyderabad.

A glimpse of Alamelu

“The name of this label is derived from Goddess Lakshmi and is also my great grandmother’s name,” he shares. The maverick designer mentions that he has ties with Telangana and Andhra Pradesh as former generations of his family had roots here. So using ikat for the first collection titled Architexture is also a homecoming of sorts with a very universal design language. The surface design is unique. One can notice that it symbolises his love for Modernist lines and constructions. The self-taught textile engineer says he had to rethink the ideals of structured formats when he began creating designs for this new vertical.

Looks from Arcitexture

Beyond seasons

The shades are not limited to spring or fall colours. There are a set of neutrals — expect greys, soft beiges, nudes. Some of the ensembles are, however, in darker colours such as aubergine and moss greens. “I have tried to introduce an international colour palette,” shares Radharaman, who launched Alamelu a few months ago before bringing it to the city. One can also spot warm, luminous eggshell tones, navy, and jewel-like ruby tones highlighted with hints of copper.

KH Radharaman



Home and the world

The silhouettes are not form-fitted. Expect to shop for shirt dresses and pantsuits. You can also look out for oversized boxy tops that often seem a little larger than life. It also blurs geographical lines as it merges Uzbek motifs with ikat. We are told that some of the polka dots are inspired by Japanse artist Yayoi Kusama. So it is a reflection of myriad influences. Also, Radharaman is a rather seamless thinker, making easy transitions from one vertical to another and you can see it with the first collection of his latest vertical. The outfits not only comprise modern silhouettes but are also quite luxurious thanks to the abundant use of silk. The designer, with experience spanning over two decades, calls himself technique-agnostic and says he won’t stick to handcraft or looms but will do whatever it takes to achieve the aesthetic vision he has in mind. “The garments should be technique- and region-agnostic. They should be at home in sophisticated wardrobes across the world,” says the Bengaluru-based couturier who is credited with creating Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone’s wedding saris.

Rs 11,000 onwards.