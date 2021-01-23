Virgil Abloh, Louis Vuitton’s Men’s Artistic Director unveiled the Fall/Winter 2021 collection yesterday through a virtual show. With the aim to break preconceived notions of what clothes should look like in terms of silhouettes and construction, the designer has gone completely experimental. So there are overcoats with extra long hemlines, jackets with miniatures of iconic buildings in 3D, pleated skirts and coats with oversized 3D flowers. Here’s a look at the collection: