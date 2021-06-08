In 2020 a new accessory became an integral part of fashion. We are talking about masks, which were not just seen as a tool for fighting coronavirus, but a fashion statement as well. From comfortable fabric-based masks to the ones that featured a dash of glam under the able hands of a designer, fashionista or novice, everyone made a statement while covering their face partially.

The trend continues unabated this year as well and Majestic by Japnah’s The Chiyo mask, made with 3-ply fabric for consumers’ safety is a must-have. Made of soft viscose, cotton and polynet fabrics with adjustable strings, it is reusable and easily washable and stays in place and saves you from embarrassment when you step out in public. Beautiful thread embroidery and beadwork add to the look of the mask that is available in multiple shades, ranging from soft pastel hues to pop colours.

A pro-LGBTQIA brand, Majestic By Japnah is creating step by step designs for all genders and masses and after much success in Brazil and the USA, the luxury womenswear brand was launched in India recently.

Price- INR 499 to 999