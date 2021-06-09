Kalki Fashion's bridal collection Rooh literally translates into 'soul' and the designer's wedding edit does full justice to the name.

Setting a sweet chill mood with new colour trends, the collection features styles in stunning hues. Pretty pinks meet dapper tangerines for a palette that exudes absolute romance. Setting elegant, soft tones for a breezy wedding day, these chic colours incorporate mellow neutral and deep hues that create a flawless mix of pretty-meets-preppy.

Kalki Fashion's wedding edit Rooh

Whether it’s an intimate garden-boho or modern wedding style, modish pastels intertwined with finicky colourful florals offer timeless appeal. The intricately embroidered red lehengas will definitely raise everybody’s mood at any indoor or outdoor reception.

Kalki Fashion's wedding edit Rooh

It’s a heady mix of contemporary silhouettes ranging from soft pastels to jewel stones, each bridal lehenga is carefully handcrafted to put together to create that perfect outfit for the day soiree, for a perfect garden wedding, a dreamy destination theme, or a traditional wedding.

Kalki Fashion's wedding edit Rooh

With a design concept so unique, the curated lehengas set out to develop their own language of geometric shapes, orders, and textures. The embroideries talk of hand-cut mirror work layered upon opulent silks, embroidered resham quilted with flowers, bordered with miniature geometric conception with studs and shimmer sequins.