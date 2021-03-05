The concluding chapter of the three-part Spring couture by Abhinav Mishra just got over with the launch of the third and final instalment, Baraat.

Launched with a message of celebratory aplomb and timeless love, Abhinav Mishra visualises the grand Indian wedding where the royal Baraat ceremony captures the moments of magical love. Like sparkling stars on a moonlit night, the baraatis make way for a night of grand celebration and a union of two souls.

Baraat edit by Abhinav Mishra

A mesmerising collection of lehengas, shararas, voluminous skirts with peplum tops and an array of embroidered kurtas for men, the majestic edit stands out for its ethereal colour palette consisting of golds and ivories, intricately strewn with the label's signature mirror-work.

Baraat edit by Abhinav Mishra

"I am t hrilled to showcase the concluding chapter of our three special collections this spring. Baraat is a message of eternal love and romance, finding light in the darkness, finding that spark within. The message of love is unified across all our collections, Baraat is the ultimate commitment of love. I'm thrilled to share our stories through our collections and welcome all our patrons into this world of my imagination," tells Abhinav.



Baraat edit by Abhinav Mishra