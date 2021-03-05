Managing her family business and handling multiple retail stores in Kathmandu before marriage, armed couturier Neha Kankaria with the knowledge required to handle her own label. Known for quirky elegance, her kidswear brand, Little Weird, has already become extremely popular among fashion-conscious moms in Kolkata who scout for stylish outfits for their little ones.

Located near Deshapriya Park, the label, which also has an Instagram presence, is loved for its quirkily gorgeous yet relaxed and colourful options that let children gracefully behave their age. “When I moved to Kolkata, it was a new phase for me. There was added responsibility of marriage and then my kids were born. So, to be honest, I had no time for myself. The idea for starting Little Weird germinated one day while I was thinking about what my kids should wear for a festive occasion. It struck me that though there is an abundance of options for womenswear and menswear, there are hardly any indigenous labels catering to the sartorial needs of the kids,” recollects Neha as she talks about her two-year-old brand.

The young mom wanted to break the norm and create a customised premium brand that would make children look like a million bucks. Since then, it has been a rollercoaster ride for Neha. There were doubts, but there was also immense self-belief. Initially, they exhibited in multiple cities and customer appreciation was what kept them going.

“Fashion, as a business, is rewarding most of the time, yet at times it can be brutal. Not every design of yours is loved by everyone. So you have to be prepared for brickbats too and be strong enough to take it in the right spirit,” reflects Neha. For Neha, the biggest challenge was to leave her little ones at home when she had to go to work or travel out of the city.

“But I am blessed with a wonderful family, that has always supported me through thick and thin,” she adds. So, what are the plans with Little Weird, we ask. “I take each day as it comes. The immediate plan is to make every order perfect and create a satisfied customer base,” she quickly tells us. And any advice and word of caution for beginners in this fashion industry?

“You are in it to win it. Don’t do anything half-heartedly. Just go all out whenever you enter the industry and you may experience hardships initially, but remember, when the going gets tough, the tough get going,” she opines.

For summer, Neha has come up with a unique, lightweight ensemble featuring various shades of white in fabrics like French chiffon, cotton, jacquard, imported sequins, net and organza. The silhouettes are suitable for all body types and just as the label’s name suggested, the patterns and styles are ‘weird’. Also, in keeping with the responsible fashion movement, she uses fabric packaging and recycled gift wrapping.

Price starts at Rs 1,000 and goes up to Rs 9,000