Like their other collections, resort wear label Guapa's latest edit Enchanted Forest too is all about being simple and effortlessly comfortable. With this collection, they showcase three signature art prints that evoke the romanticism of fairytales and folklore

So, one can notice motifs like a mystical doe, a magical bunny, cherry bird, tree of life and the Indian marigold flower. "We have experimented with various techniques like the blanket stitch, cutwork embroidery and smocked pleating. We have introduced newer categories like swimwear and accessories including scarves, hats, bags and earrings," tells Reby Kumar, creative director, Guapa.

Striving towards a sustainable future for the brand, Guapa employs best practices, right from extensively using biodegradable fabrics to reducing waste and upcycling.

Easy breezy silhouettes are signature to their brand with the focus always on comfortable clothing that can easily be dressed up or down.

"I think the want for a little bit of magic, especially after 2020, inspired this collection considerably. Take a journey with us to an enchanted forest with mystical creatures and flora and fauna that are out of this world," adds Reby.

A part of FDCI's virtual showcase, Guapa will be presenting their Summer 2021 collection, Enchanted Forest on March 22 and 23.