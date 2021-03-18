An ode to the sprightly abundance and joyous colours of Spring couture designer, Shasha Gaba's Spring-Summer ’21 collection, Gulon Mein Rang, is a visual treat, replete with colours, textures and superlative hand-crafted embroidery.

An ardent lover of nature, Shasha evokes imagery of plentitude, brimming with colour and blooming with joy in her latest line. Launching her line of menswear with this edit, Shasha adds to her portfolio of silhouettes with formal bandgalas, sherwanis, quilted sherwanis and kurtas finished with festive colours and cord embroidery. Beautiful waistcoats with chevron pin tucks and mandala artworks designed with cord and Arhi embroidery detailing add to her extensive new collection.

Carrying on a similar colour story from the women's wear of Gulon Mein Rang, Shasha curates ‘his and her’ outfits for brides and grooms to be.

The women's wear segment boasts of classic Indian silhouettes with a modern twist with lehengas, sarees, kurta sets, shararas and dresses. The colour story is joyous and sophisticated, exuding unstated elegance in warmer tones of rose, turmeric yellow, reds and nudes and cooler hues of mint, navy and ivory.

With a careful medley of hand embroidery techniques, the edit draws inspiration from the budding flowers and those in full bloom.

Check out the collection at shashagaba. com