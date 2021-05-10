Eid fashion is incomplete without a special kurta payjama for the namaaz. And while in this heat and humidity comfort is the prime factor, the fashion quotient cannot be an iota less so what the gatherings are intimate and the celebrations is a low key affair.

Keeping in mind the spirit of the festival as well as the need to keep it low and intimate, menswear label Desire Design Studio by Bharat Ahuja has rolled out single-tone kurta sets which are high on comfort.

“The collection is super comfortable and will keep you cool in the scorching heat of summers. I believe comfort and fashion go hand in hand and this is the mantra that I follow while launching the new collection. The colour palette which we have used for the collection is both bright and muted tones. As some people like to wear light colour outfit while some go for bright ones. We have kept options for everyone,” says designer Bharat Ahuja.

The full sleeved kurta with classic cuts will keep you away from unwanted suntan. Also, choose from V neck to round neck to and Chinese collar and make a statement.