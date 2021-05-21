Goa-based label Siesta O’ Clock aims to spread joy with their boho-chic outfits. And they took that one step further by launching vibrant shirts for women recently. They had several menswear options before. However, after several requests for women’s shirts, they decided to launch printed cotton shirts, skirts, and dresses for women.

ALSO READ: Check out edgy shirts and dresses from Princy Mehta’s label Threada

One look at these ensembles for the ladies and you know they are perfect for weekend brunches or sundowners, summing up the Goan spirit in a nutshell.

Rene Verma and Vaibhav Sharma



Founders Vaibhav Sharma and Rene Verma, former journalists, quit their city life in Noida and moved to Goa.

ALSO READ: Designer Neha Kabra's eco-friendly label Maati's latest summer edit is made with upcycled yarn

After the move, they realised they wanted to start an enterprise that was an embodiment of their life by the beaches. Rene tells us, “I’ve always loved colourful, anti-fit clothes and Vaibhav would wear nothing but black metal T-shirts till a few years ago. However, we noticed that his wardrobe had started to change as he embraced his fun-loving side in Goa and made the switch to funky, printed shirts. All this somehow gave us an impetus to start our label in 2019,” says Rene.

Caption

She says, that Goa inspired them and that’s well-reflected in the mix of prints that are designed by freelance artists who they work with.

ALSO READ: Label Zariin offers elegant accessories that stand out with uncut gemstones and raw edges

The husband-wife duo is self-taught; they often sit down to vet several prints and pick absolutely the best as it is an integral part of their design philosophy. Their brand new designs for women include a lot of colours. Apart from quirky printed shirts, the ladies can also expect to find a lot more dresses in different styles and cuts.

Signature colourful shirts for men

They have exclusive artist-designed prints for their oversized shirts and are also experimenting with dresses with shorter hemlines, skirts and crop tops. Meanwhile, men can choose from a selection of half and full sleeve cotton shirts for men, in pretty with artist edit prints inspired by Goa’s Latin Quarters. They also customise their shirts and are open to changing around collars, sleeve lengths and sizes.



Available online. Rs 1,699 upwards for women’s shirts.