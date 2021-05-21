Indie label Siesta O' Clock introduces new boho-chic ensembles for the ladies that are meant to spark joy
Goa-based label Siesta O’ Clock aims to spread joy with their boho-chic outfits. And they took that one step further by launching vibrant shirts for women recently. They had several menswear options before. However, after several requests for women’s shirts, they decided to launch printed cotton shirts, skirts, and dresses for women.
One look at these ensembles for the ladies and you know they are perfect for weekend brunches or sundowners, summing up the Goan spirit in a nutshell.
Founders Vaibhav Sharma and Rene Verma, former journalists, quit their city life in Noida and moved to Goa.
After the move, they realised they wanted to start an enterprise that was an embodiment of their life by the beaches. Rene tells us, “I’ve always loved colourful, anti-fit clothes and Vaibhav would wear nothing but black metal T-shirts till a few years ago. However, we noticed that his wardrobe had started to change as he embraced his fun-loving side in Goa and made the switch to funky, printed shirts. All this somehow gave us an impetus to start our label in 2019,” says Rene.
She says, that Goa inspired them and that’s well-reflected in the mix of prints that are designed by freelance artists who they work with.
The husband-wife duo is self-taught; they often sit down to vet several prints and pick absolutely the best as it is an integral part of their design philosophy. Their brand new designs for women include a lot of colours. Apart from quirky printed shirts, the ladies can also expect to find a lot more dresses in different styles and cuts.
They have exclusive artist-designed prints for their oversized shirts and are also experimenting with dresses with shorter hemlines, skirts and crop tops. Meanwhile, men can choose from a selection of half and full sleeve cotton shirts for men, in pretty with artist edit prints inspired by Goa’s Latin Quarters. They also customise their shirts and are open to changing around collars, sleeve lengths and sizes.
Available online. Rs 1,699 upwards for women’s shirts.