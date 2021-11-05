The Bag Tales releases a stunning and elegant range of Work Wear Edit

The Bag Tales, a homegrown handcrafted bags and clutches brand has just launched their latest collection, Work Wear Edit which is an apt range for those who are gearing up to head back to their workplaces after a long spell of work from home. Handcrafted by Indian karigars, the bags are made using premium croc-textured vegan leather with Sheesham wood handles.

“Our exuberant and stunning range of vegan bags oozes a unique sense of elegance, class and sophistication and elevates your style as you slay all day at your work,” says Shetal Shah, co-founder of The Bag Tales.

Bloody Mary Tote

The label has been weaving a ‘tale’ in each of their collections with the finest embellishments and patterns on genuine fabrics, drawing design inspirations from different seasons, regions, cultures, trends and stories. The four-year-old label’s signature wooden clutches have already created noises for their minimal, chic, versatile, and trendy looks, apt for new normal gatherings.

Emerald Tote

This collection too is classy, stylish, sustainable and spacious. The bags in this range are both environment and closet friendly besides being easy to maintain. And both Shetal and Shriya Dayal believe in sustainably using accessories.

Persian tote

“It is crucial to maintain all your daily usages, especially a handbag since it’s considered a woman’s closet where you can find it all. Bags made out of environment-friendly materials are comparatively more durable and easy to maintain. All it needs is to be kept in a dry space when not in use, occasional dry wipes and that little silica gel pack to absorb moisture,” shares Shetal.

Bloody Mary tote

So what are the must-have bags in a woman’s wardrobe? “There should be professional ones like hard tote bags to safely place your laptop and notepads; casual ones like bright, big bags for your Sunday brunches; and for the formals, a nice chic clutch. For festive occasions have traditional embroidered clutches and keep a pair of wooden clutches to make a statement,” concludes Shriya.

Rs 3,000 onwards. DM on Instagram: @TheBagTales

