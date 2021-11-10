Easy and breezy!

Josy Mary Edwin homegrown brand 'JME’s Couture' has been offering occasion wears without compromising on even a tad bit of elegance for the last four year

For Josy Mary Edwin, fashion is one of her strong points. Her homegrown brand, JME’s Couture have been offering occasion wears without compromising on even a tad bit of elegance for the last four years. From luxury bridal wear to simple and classy party wears JME’s already has a varied collection of outfits. The mother of three has now released another style statement that has easily become the front-runner in the fashion game.

JME’s drape dress comes with a little twist. Unlike the brand’s previous drape collections, the new release is a mix of both Indian dhoti wear and kaftan. “The lower portion of the outfit is inspired by dhoti skirts. The technique is incorporated by pleating a portion and tucking it to one side. The upper body is kaftan style,” says Josy. For the first time, the brand experimented with tie-dye designs in drape dresses. Pearl white shade is dominated with a slight pop up of powder pink. Paired with high heels, and minimal accessories — either pearl drop earrings or a lightweight pearl chain— the breezy natural crape material fit is a perfect cocktail party pick.

“Drape outfits were a part of our brand since its inception. The previous monotone drape dresses and drape sarees weren’t accepted much by the public. The recent collection has managed to grab attention, and it was brought to the fore with the help of stylist Ammu Varghese,” says Josy.

JME’s fits are often found in pastels and bright festive colours. Intrigued by floral patterns, Josy often incorporates florals in varied forms — mirrors, threads, and sequins. Lehengas, bridal wears, Indo-western, party wear kurtis all stands out with their intricate handworks, and at times are customised as well. JME’s kids wear are also made exclusively for occasions. “Tulle and organza are used for kids collection. They are often kept simple with sequin florals and butterfly designs,” she adds.

The brand plays with a lot of fabrics. Adult wears are done mostly on pure georgette, silk, crape, and organza. The brand will soon introduce an entire collection with their exclusive customised Jaipur prints. The new outfits will be under the label ‘Made by JME’.