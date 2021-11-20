Jodi Life has a new jewellery line and here's what you can expect...

The identity of Indian label Jodi Life hinges on multiple features, but primarily its distinct hand-block prints that are conceptualised and carved in-house. So when the founders — Karuna Laungani and Gauri Verma — decided to extend their offering to include jewellery, it made complete sense to use their unique, signature prints as the basis for their designs. “We have such a unique design language, so we said ‘why not use the same motifs and patterns for our jewellery,” begins Karuna, who reveals that it has been a long time in the making. “We started toying with the idea four years ago, around the time we unveiled our first silk collection,” she says, adding, “It was always our intention to make Jodi a wholesome brand that offers everything from clothing to accessories and home decor.”

Shiraz pendant

The range of necklaces, rings and earrings is handcrafted by artisans in Jaipur from brass, and plated with 18k gold. They are then finished with glass stones in varying hues. “Each piece is very intricate so it’s needless to say that craftsmanship is key here,” explains Karuna. The Zeenat choker, earrings and ring for instance take cues from their signature ‘Zeenat’ print, which is seen on one of their silk dresses and hand-painted plates. This particular motif features an intricate floral design with petals and filaments detailed with lines and dots. In the jewellery, tiny pearls are added into the mix for a touch of nostalgia.

Kanha earrings

Another piece that is bound to find many takers is the Shiraz pendant and earrings, which feature a dragonfly motif, inspired by Moroccan textiles. The Coiled Hoops — textured gold semi circles studded with a green peridot that catches the light — are great statement accessories, as are the Half Flower Earrings — the traditional chaand bali reimagined for the modern palate. “Our main source of inspiration for this collection, actually, are the women of India for whose wardrobe jewellery is integral. In India, it is so common for women, right from our mothers and grandmothers to our maids and vegetable vendors, to wear jewellery, not just for special occasions but everyday. So we wanted to reference and celebrate that,” shares Karuna, who is currently working on a cotton collection featuring abstract prints, in addition to the second drop of the jewellery line, which is expected in January 2022.

Rs.2,800 upwards. Available online.

