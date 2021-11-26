Wedding Special: A Sirkar Jewellers’ Brinda Sarkar creates objet d’art in gold 

Always inclined aesthetically, bijouterie designer Brinda Sarkar has an immaculate eye for detail when it comes to creating jewellery that are no less than objet d’art. That’s the reason, why brides-to-be from across the globe prefer queuing up for her bespoke creations.

“None of my bridal jewellery is ready-made. I sit with the bride to know her personality and her wishes to create an heirloom piece for her. When I conceive a piece, a lot of back and forth between me and my goldsmiths happen till my vision gets realised. I don’t care if it’s a 10 gm light gold piece or heavier jewellery, each piece should be unique since they bear my creative stamp. It takes a little time to make handcrafted wonders but to make anything perfectly, time is an essential prerequisite,” shares Brinda, who helms the design aesthetics of the reputed gold jewellery brand A Sirkar and Co. Jewellers.

Grinling Gendaphul Hansuli

Be it the exquisite Juin mala, hasuli, jharbati or jhaptas, Brinda has elevated the reputation of this renowned jewellery house further with her vision and design aesthetics for the past 20 years or so. “When I got married into the family, I started designing a few pieces for myself. But wherever I wore them, they drew attention and I would get odd requests of making similar pieces for my friends and acquaintances. That was the starting point of my journey as a designer,” tells the soft-spoken Brinda.

Jhumkas

Interestingly, Brinda doesn’t like following trends and never comes up with seasonal collections. “For me, each piece of jewellery is a work of art and should be made in such a way that they do not lose their appeal after a few years. You can wear them at your own wedding and even 50 years down the line when you are well past your prime. Your jewellery should define you and sit comfortably on you. You shouldn’t feel ill-at-ease while wearing accessories, then that would spoil your entire look” explains Brinda.

A gold pendant

When it comes to designing for brides, no one quite gets the drift as Brinda does and endless sessions with brides are important for her to get a glimpse of her customer’s thought processes. “I try to understand their likes and dislikes to know what will suit them and then design accordingly. The designs are so intricate in nature that it’s painstaking to create without a dexterous pair of hands and that quite explains why our making charges are a bit on the higher side,” she adds.

A choker and earring set

Brinda also believes in making pieces functional and wearable at all times and on any occasion. The gorgeous jhumkas can be converted into kaan pashas or the two-tiered hasuli with pearl drops can be worn in pieces and the intricate ratanchur can be worn as a standalone cocktail ring or a choker.

One of her recent creations is a collection of elegant Bidri jewellery that hail from the pendants

We ask the gorgeous designer what should be must-have gold pieces in a bride’s wardrobe given the prohibitive price of the yellow metal? “A convertible mangtika, a lovely neckpiece and an elegant pair of long earrings would definitely make the bride stand out,” she tells.

Price on request. Available at 171/1A, Rash Behari Avenue, Gariahat Road