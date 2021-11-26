Wedding Special: Nikhil Jain's brand Ranjh ticks all the right boxes when it comes to men's fashion 

The wedding season couldn't get bigger and better for the city's fashion-conscious millennial would-be grooms. Nikhil Jain, the scion of Rangoli fashion label just launched an elegant ethnic menswear brand Ranjh amidst much fanfare.

The young and vibrant label spells class and has fuss-free, easy silhouettes in appealing colours for the men who want to stand out in the crowd. We talk to Nikhil, the brain behind the brand about the design philosophy of Ranjh and what's in store for the grooms this wedding season.

Nikhil Jain flaunts a number from Ranjh

Tell us about your debut festive wedding collection Ranjh?

Ranjh is my loving curation of ethnic wear for men where each piece speaks of both traditional styles and modern sensibilities. The lineup is bespoke to represent everything men are and everything the world is barely keen to see them as because I believe, that men deserve the best too.

So, be it your intimate soirees or the big fat Indian wedding, be sure to find something for every event under this label that suits your requirement and personality.

My journey with Ranjh started on an extremely personal note and I would like to be the soul of it.

What will be trending big time this wedding?

The wedding season is all about bold colours, shimmer, and dazzle. But pastels and sorbet hues, along with the traditional jewel tones, are all the rage right now. And so are floral and geometric prints and patterns. The love for traditional styles and for lightweight, move-easy silhouettes is making Indo-Western fits a rage now, especially among the youth.

Twinning with the bride remains a popular trend this season too.

What are the styles that are back with a bang?

Silks, Patola, embroidery work, and Resham work are notably making a huge comeback this wedding season. Indo-Western fusion-wears show their love for the classics like the traditional Bengali Punjabis, Sherwanis, Angrakhas, Achkans, Bandhgalas, and Jodhpuri suits but amped up to meet the modern need of uber comfort and fresh colour palettes.

And I’ve taken all of that into consideration while travelling across the country to handpick the choicest fabric and ensure the finest finish for Ranjh.

What kind of accessories will work for this wedding?

I’ve always believed that it’s the little details of a small rightly painted highlight or a tiny brushstroke that sets an artwork apart as extraordinary. The same goes for fashion. The key to an outstanding wedding look is in the details and how we accessorise them. Pocket squares, customised pins and brooches, safas in bold colours and chic prints, along with contemporary safa pins are quite popular now. And not shying away from jewellery and going bold with shoes is always advisable.

Fashion faux to avoid?

I think the biggest fashion faux pas is to wear something trendy that you are not comfortable with or something that doesn’t really speak for you and your personal style.

Weddings are fun and exciting. It’s about the happiness of love, laughter and beating hearts, and the happiness that comes from wearing something you feel great in should reflect on your smile and make it truly memorable.

Wedding wardrobe essentials for men?

A classic kurta, sherwani, Nehru jackets, and a classic three-piece suit. You can never go wrong with Kolhapuris or Nagrais, safas, a classic watch, and a great smile.

Your upcoming collections?

Essentially, I have been in the fashion fabric industry for 10 years now, and I am still learning from my dad's experience and mine, but I have been told I have a good eye for it. I have taken a lot of inspiration from saris and turned them into men's designs! You would be positively shocked to discover how cool it looks. We started with patolas on men, next in line is bandhani, floral prints and Banarasis! The best part of Rangoli-Ranjh combination is you can easily twin for an event. I am bold enough to experiment with any print as long as I think I can carry it myself.

Fashion tips from you?

As always, I would emphasise the importance of finding the beauty that you already are.

Fashion is all about accentuating your beauty, your identity and your unique way of seeing life. Don’t try and be someone, don’t blindly follow, don’t be fake. Just follow your heart and do what makes you and the people around you happy. Follow your heart.