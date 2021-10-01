Make a statement with Soukhin by Suratna’s chunky Durgeshwaree pendant

If minimalism is your style then nothing can match the striking clay Durgeshwaree pendant by designer label Soukhin by Suratna. The brainchild of designer Suratna Dutta, this homegrown label has come up with a line of colourful chunky clay objets d’art inspired by the Hindu idols, ubiquitous in the pandals during Pujas. And Durgeshwaree pendant is definitely the show stopper among them all. “The idea struck me in 2018 when I saw the imposing idol in 66 Palli pandal. The idol was so striking that I wanted to replicate it in one of my designs and it took me three years to do so perfectly,” shares Suratna, who had come up with similar edits in the past including Parvatee, Rajbarir Jhaarbati, Victoria, Mayuree, Ranihaar and Panchapradeep edits.

Tell us about Durgeshwaree pendant?

Durgeshwaree is made of non-water-soluble clay and the idol of Ma Durga is on a cradle attached to cotton balls and rudraksha. It’s v i b r a n t, has intense colours and I have tried my best to incorporate minute details with waterproof colours. It’s totally handcrafted and we haven’t used any mould. Even the decorative tassels are handmade and just a piece is enough to accentuate your Puja looks.

Apart from Durgeshwaree what else can we look forward to in this festive line?

In the clay section, you will get Laxmi and Kali as well. These pieces are also inspired by idols. We also have a brass edit where we have experimented with all kinds of Puja-related symbols and paraphernalia including trishula, pancha pradeep, swastik and jal sankha and turned them into bold, design statements.

Soukhin by Suratna pendants

Future plans?

Though subsequent lockdowns hampered small businesses, I have tried to utilise the time by trying my hands in clothes designing. I have plans to expand both in the clothing and accessories segments of my label in the future.

Rs 800 onwards