Amalin and Kanaklata Datta keep the legacy of Sharbari Datta alive with an elegant festive edit

The late designer Sharbari Datta is often referred to as the precursor to bespoke ethnic fashion in Kolkata; to be more precise, she’s remembered as the dame, who introduced Bengali men to the world of stylised and customised kurtas. From Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan to Sourav Ganguly, there’s hardly any celeb who hasn’t worn Sharbari’s trademark Punjabis (kurtas). But the sudden demise of the legendary couturier hasn’t brought her creative journey to a halt, with her legacy being ably carried forward by her designer son Amalin and daughter-in-law Kanaklata Datta.

This year, Sharbari Studio has come up with an exquisite range of men’s festive wear, replete with all the signature elements of Sharbari’s designs. We had a chat with the designer duo on the same. Excerpts:

Sharbari Studio's festive edit

Tell us about your Puja collection?

Sharbari Studio is all about tradition, culture and art. We love to be called artists since we create and evolve. For a festival as big as Durga Puja, we have come up with a range of traditional ensembles in vibrant colours, replete with hand embroidery and craftsmanship on pure fabrics like silk.

What will be trending this Puja?

Whatever we wear, if that enhances our personalities, it becomes a trend. We don’t follow any particular trend because we always believe in staying connected to our roots. We create fusion, but that should be an amalgamation of our deep-rooted culture and modern silhouettes.

Sharbari Studio's festive edit

What kind of accessories will work for this Puja?

A good traditional watch, and a pair of perfect traditional shoes.

The fashion faux pas one must avoid?

Never wear something which makes you uncomfortable or conscious. Puja is all about celebration, food and most importantly, pandal hopping. Wear something which makes you comfortable yet stylish from inside.

Sharbari Studio's festive edit

What are the festive wardrobe essentials?

You can embrace your tradition-meets-edgy style by pairing a Pathani suit or a kurta with perfect suave accessories. Try a suit jacket with dhoti pants to take it a notch higher. If monotone isn’t your choice, go for a hand-embroidered jacket in any pastel shade.

Festive tips?

Try something vibrant, something colourful, which makes you happy and see how the gazes keep coming back. Printed, graphic and draped outfits can be worn, but whatever you wear, wear them with positivity and confidence.

Price on request. Available at 40/1A, Broad Street and online.