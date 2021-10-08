Couturier Rahul Dasgupta embraces embroidery in his festive edit  

Ethnic menswear designer Rahul Dasgupta takes a classic route for his festive edit this year. The couturier who launched his label last year, in the middle of the raging pandemic, has introduced embroidery into his creations this time around. He tells us, “This year I have moved beyond the creative surface development technique and have taken a more classic route. However, my signature elements are all there including the colours and certain techniques. For example, all the outerwear is lined with shibori dyed silk, a continuation of my last collection.” Rahul, who wishes to dress up actor Ranveer Singh, tells us more about his latest edit.

It’s been a year since your label’s launch. How has the journey been?

It has been quite a roller coaster ride. Experiencing two lockdowns and winning Gen Next Lakmé Fashion Week in between, makes it a pretty extreme and interesting experience. It’s almost like I’ve witnessed the highest of the highs and lowest of the lows.

Last year your pieces were more contemporary and this time you’ve gone classic?

Fashion has transitioned to a need-based entity and people are looking for sustainable silhouettes that can be worn multiple times. So, my collection brings back English colours like nude, dusty pink, pearl grey and moondust blue. However, you will find a streak of crimson which is an integral part of my sherwanis, jackets and kurtas. Also, I have explored the classic resham (silk) embroidery with sequins, which has added a refreshingly timeless charm to each piece.

Since comfort factor tops the list of any buyer now, how does your edit take care of that?

Knowing the sartorial preference of the millennials very well, we have kept the edit light and breezy. So, there are lightweight silks, mulmul and chanderi ensembles that are comfortable even in humid weather.

Price point: Rs12,000 onwards.

