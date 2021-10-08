Kolkata label Sansa by Pooja Kapoor’s festive edit Bellizzi is all about understated style

City designer Pooja Kapoor’s two-year-old fusion label Sansa draws inspiration from the Victorian era and is heavily influenced by French and Italian Chantilly lacework apart from Indian embroidery. This festive season, Pooja has come up with an impressive collection called Bellizzi, that’s all about minimalistic fashion.

“The emphasis is on lesser embellishments and focusing on more cuts and silhouettes. I am not typically into bright colours and I have instead focused on elegant juxtapositions and combinations. I use a lot of buttermilk, lavender, peppermint and sky blue shades and in this edit I have embraced back-to-basic hues, ranging from khaki-coloured utilitarian separates to more flattering cuts and drapes. I wanted all the ensembles to be subtly fashionable and repeatable rather than one-time wear,” says Pooja.

Sansa's Bellizzi edit

The edit has some very gorgeous occasion wear that includes understated and elegant drape saris, drape gowns, kaftans and kaftan dresses, sharara kurtas, kimono dresses in light and airy fabrics like georgette, lycra, nets, chanderis, silk and muslins. As a couturier, Pooja believes the future of fashion lies in all things handmade and customized and so, for her, it’s about giving the Indian woman a contemporary avatar, which seamlessly reflects her transitions across the decades.

Sansa's Bellizzi edit

“I feel the festive trend this year is more around experimental designs that are colourful, creative and fashion-forward. After the onslaught of the pandemic, people are now extremely mindful about buying and want attires that are sustainable and can be worn many times. The thrust is more on cuts with subdued embroideries. Less is definitely more and outfits in vibrant colours with minimal accessories are in demand. Smart ethnic outfits are vibing and you can accentuate the look with statement chokers, earrings, bangles or traditional belts. A dash of flowers on hair can further enhance the festive look,” adds Pooja.

Sansa's Bellizzi edit

The designer is currently busy finishing her festive wedding line for the winter season, which will see her experimenting with a lot of black and red. “My upcoming collection will have more of a season-less approach to dressing. Head-to-toe black is back and angry red will be the standout trend this winter. The focus will be on bold prints, colourful patterns, florals motifs in a vivid colour palette of greens, pinks and bright reds. We will be experimenting with transitional, flexible and varied styling techniques, prints and patterns and our winter outfits will have a touch of the Victorian silhouettes, replete with bling and fringes,” concludes Pooja.

Rs 3,500 onwards. Available at her store in Bhawanipore Paddapukur.

sharmishtha.g@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @sharmidas