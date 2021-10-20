T&M Signature’s new bridal collection is a celebration of pastel shades

KOCHI: Ivory and white shades on bridal wear have been a standard in the last few years. Lately, hues of pink, peach, pastel and grey have swooped into the look, giving a contemporary twist to traditions. Kochi based designer Tiya Neil Karikkassery’s venture T&M Signature is the modern bride’s goldmine of coloured aesthetics.

Their newest bridal collection ‘Noura,’ which means light, is a celebration of pastel shades. The intricate crystal work and semi-precious stone embellishments give an angelic and serene look to the bride on her special day. The collections in powder blue and blush pink shades are adorned with the label’s latest addition — Victorian motifs. The western touch has been blended effortlessly with neo-Indian designs. “Delicate pastel hues on lustrous fabric in the collection pairs the attire with the sky element, making a bride into an angel,” says Tiya.

The collection comprises three looks- lehenga, saree, and gown. In all of them, Tiya has brought in the classic Victorian era and Neo-Indian. Flower-shaped motifs embedded in crystals adorn the net sleeves of powder blue lehenga and blush pink saree. The detailed rose figurines and line embellishments — the signature detailings of T&M — have also been brought into the edition to give it the Indian touch. “Every inch of these clothes are handcrafted. The opal, pink, light blue shades incorporated in the crystals are dyed accordingly. Lines and roses which are our signature elements have been kept intact as well, along with our classic checked design,” informs Tiya.

Rather than opting for the heavily detailed works on the skirt of the powder blue lehenga, Noura has taken a simple route. The line sequences on the skirt are enhanced by just highlighting the border with detailing. “Heavily detailed works could cost more. To make them affordable, we have released budget-friendly luxury bridal wear with elegant designs,” adds Tiya.

Classic line designs complement the saree. From avoiding the usual border detailings, Tiya has opted for intricate motifs on the middle portion instead. The full net saree is also provided with the Lucknow work fabric underskirt. The label has released two editions of Noura so far. The white gown added with a tinge of both powder blue and blush pink shade will be released shortly.

For the latest edition, the label has relaunched its bespoke personalised clutches as well. The exact details and material of the outfit adorn the clutch, if needed the bride’s name can also be etched. ‘Noura’ has chosen M.O.D jewellery to accentuate the edition’s visual aspect,” adds Tiya.

Price range: Rs 45,000 to 1,00,000; check out the collection on Instagram @t.and.msignature