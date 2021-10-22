Drawing inspiration from the Art Noveau period, Libera from Zoya features experimental silhouettes

Zoya, the diamond boutique from the House of Tatas introduces Libera, a new collection that keeps up with the brand’s tradition of design innovation, experimental silhouettes, art nouveau trope and stylistic detailing. Every piece of Libera is a work of art. ‘Unchained Elegance’ is a necklace that has a prominent emerald surrounded by rose-cut and round diamonds. Then there is a ‘A Flow of Light’ necklace, which has a butterfly pendant with an oval ruby cabochon with a mother of pearl. “We consider every woman to be a heroine who is on her very own, unique, journey of self-discovery. Libera connects with the inner world of the Zoya woman, as she breaks free of the need for external validation, and embraces who she truly is. Infact, we entered its 13th year of operations with Libera,” shares Revathi Kant, Chief Design Officer, Titan Company Limited.



Rs 1.8 lakh upwards

Available at stores and online





- reshmichakravorthy@newindianexpress.com @reshmi190488